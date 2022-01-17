Oxbow Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $353.55 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $261.38 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $388.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.68. The stock has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.27.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

