Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $7.93 Million Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Rayonier by 258.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 103.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the third quarter worth $135,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $34,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RYN stock opened at $39.30 on Monday. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 99.08%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

