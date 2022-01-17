Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 268 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 1.2% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $678.87 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $710.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $668.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $629.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Edward Jones downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.44.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

