California Public Employees Retirement System Has $325.35 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,522,454 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 16,601 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $325,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.87.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $188.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

