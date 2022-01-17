California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,881 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $351,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LHX opened at $227.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.70 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.77.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.