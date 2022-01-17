William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 33,791 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 938,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,791 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $66,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,985,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Fortive by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 23,860 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Fortive by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 119,108 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after acquiring an additional 22,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTV opened at $72.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average is $73.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. Fortive’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTV. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

