Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,791 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Fortive worth $66,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4,347.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $72.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

