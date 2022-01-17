BitcoinZ (BTCZ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $838,248.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 66.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and $838,248.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.80 or 0.00329660 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00125499 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00085643 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,768,702,386 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

