Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Banco de Sabadell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSF opened at $0.75 on Monday. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.