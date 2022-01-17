Short Interest in Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Rises By 48.4%

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the December 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSMXY opened at $50.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average of $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sysmex has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 0.15.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Sysmex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

