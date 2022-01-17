Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Down 51.6% in December

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the December 15th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SGIOY opened at $16.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Get Shionogi & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.