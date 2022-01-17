Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.09. BlackLine posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BL. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.89.

Shares of BL stock opened at $88.96 on Monday. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $87.08 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 29,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $3,692,143.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 11,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,460 shares of company stock worth $19,857,531 over the last three months. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 1,045.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

