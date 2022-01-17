Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Stake Raised by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,710 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Plains GP worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Plains GP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 807,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 266,081 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAGP shares. Barclays started coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Research Partners lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is -327.27%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

