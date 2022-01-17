Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Hits New 1-Year High at $143.99

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 143.99 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 143.70 ($1.95), with a volume of 1128815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.60 ($1.92).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 137.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 13.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.68%.

In other Greencoat UK Wind news, insider Martin McAdam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £6,600 ($8,958.87).

Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

