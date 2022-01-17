SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Update

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SITIY opened at $38.89 on Monday. SITC International has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $45.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.66.

SITC International Company Profile

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

