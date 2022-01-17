William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 1,861,735 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,114,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861,735 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $136,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 129.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.96 on Monday. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZNGA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.28.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

