William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,481 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Accenture worth $105,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,496 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,002. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.76.

NYSE ACN opened at $353.36 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $223.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.57.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

