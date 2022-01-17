William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 5,498 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $83,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after buying an additional 734,964 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,456,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,858,000 after buying an additional 226,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,717,000 after buying an additional 90,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price (up from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.43.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $374.48 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.00 and a twelve month high of $422.43. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.42.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

