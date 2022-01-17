Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Holdings Cut by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,343,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,533 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $156,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 8.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 19.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total value of $4,547,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,972 shares of company stock valued at $11,255,112. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZEN opened at $100.41 on Monday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

