Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 300,294 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,294 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.58% of Stride worth $24,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Boston Partners raised its position in Stride by 34.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,514,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,189,000 after purchasing an additional 640,406 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Stride during the second quarter worth about $15,897,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stride by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,990,000 after acquiring an additional 407,717 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stride by 60.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,123,000 after acquiring an additional 400,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Stride by 19.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 695,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,357,000 after acquiring an additional 111,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LRN opened at $30.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.49. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Stride had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $400.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stride from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

