Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 63 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 85,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $166.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.66. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

