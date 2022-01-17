Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $605,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,280 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,780,000 after acquiring an additional 458,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,802,000 after acquiring an additional 433,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,394,000 after acquiring an additional 475,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,150,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,917,000 after acquiring an additional 192,082 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $79.71 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.42.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

