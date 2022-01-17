Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 976 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $63,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $380.94 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.62 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $127.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

