Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.8% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.6% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $44.45 on Monday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.36 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

