Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,640 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brightcove by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Brightcove by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Brightcove by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brightcove by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Brightcove by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 70,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,158.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Ray acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 114,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,526 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $9.85 on Monday. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $25.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.75 million, a PE ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

