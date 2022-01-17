King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,575 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,820 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Perficient worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perficient by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $45,829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Perficient by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 442,475 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Perficient by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,578,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Perficient by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,151 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

PRFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

PRFT stock opened at $102.72 on Monday. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.32 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.59 and a 200 day moving average of $116.92.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.