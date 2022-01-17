HAP Trading LLC Invests $1.59 Million in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REMX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the third quarter worth about $207,000.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $115.00 on Monday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $126.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.