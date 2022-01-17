Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth about $150,528,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 255.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 711,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,653,000 after acquiring an additional 511,405 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 60.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,108,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,905,000 after acquiring an additional 416,811 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 145.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,549,000 after acquiring an additional 399,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,396,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $60.41 on Monday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.