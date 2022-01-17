King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $168,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $712,663.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock worth $2,105,952 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $36.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.