SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Shares of CWB stock opened at $79.22 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $78.43 and a 52 week high of $92.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.58.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

