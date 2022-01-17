DB Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

ILCG opened at $67.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.95. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.41 and a 12-month high of $73.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.