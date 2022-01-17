Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,091,000 after buying an additional 85,338 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock opened at $427.23 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $338.57 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $429.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.