DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF accounts for 1.1% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDOG. FMR LLC boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000.

NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $56.26 on Monday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $52.66.

