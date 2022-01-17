Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,847,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,640,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,190,000 after purchasing an additional 231,134 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 298,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,772,000 after purchasing an additional 98,530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,407,000 after purchasing an additional 90,797 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,800,000.

Shares of MGV opened at $108.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.68. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

