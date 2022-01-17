SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,090,000 after buying an additional 349,611 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 20,365 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 305,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after buying an additional 81,536 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4,658.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,076,000.

Shares of SRLN opened at $45.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

