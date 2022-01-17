Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 102.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 191,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 43,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 183,924 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 143,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 29,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000.

Shares of BOND stock opened at $107.81 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $107.68 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.38.

