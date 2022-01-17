Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Short Interest Down 38.9% in December

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the December 15th total of 59,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, CEO N Scott Fine bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis Patrick Ostronic bought 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $55,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 33,653 shares of company stock valued at $161,855 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 28,820 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. 5.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cyclo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

CYTH stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87. Cyclo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 130.26% and a negative net margin of 1,236.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.