Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Short Interest Update

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 87.7% from the December 15th total of 543,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 489,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Codex DNA in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codex DNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Codex DNA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Codex DNA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Codex DNA by 811.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. 23.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DNAY opened at $7.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 14.93 and a quick ratio of 14.72. Codex DNA has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Codex DNA will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codex DNA Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

