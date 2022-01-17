Phantasma Hits Market Cap of $300.41 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for $2.89 or 0.00006779 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $300.41 million and $4.77 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,625.17 or 1.00094646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00096468 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00032134 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00041712 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.60 or 0.00689455 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,060,056 coins. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

