KBC Group NV Buys 19,075 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $9,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $31.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.13. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 14.56%. Research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.