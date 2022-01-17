KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in STERIS were worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $12,354,292 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $234.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.76 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $248.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.68 and its 200 day moving average is $222.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

