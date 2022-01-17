Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,392 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,135,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,709,377,000 after acquiring an additional 305,405 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,417,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054,254 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,609,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,212,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $904,062,000 after acquiring an additional 529,430 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

NYSE:BSX opened at $44.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,117 shares of company stock worth $11,290,831 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.