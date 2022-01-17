Binemon Price Up 10.5% This Week (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binemon has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Binemon has a market cap of $9.40 million and $2.62 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00062146 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00070500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.05 or 0.07664655 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,533.97 or 0.99817209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00069244 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007874 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

