Cheesecoin Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Cheesecoin has a market cap of $87,113.54 and approximately $3.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheesecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cheesecoin has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cheesecoin uses the hashing algorithm. Cheesecoin’s total supply is 408,869,908 coins. The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk . Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheese is an innovative decentralized cryptocurrency with integrated blockchain technology that heeds the needs of its users, investors, and business owners. It was designed to cater to the fundamental everyday need of transacting money while keeping accounts and activities confidential. A process that is only possible due to its peer-to-peer encrypted technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheesecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

