Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Will Announce Earnings of $3.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) to report earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vistra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $5.25. Vistra posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15,650%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Vistra will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vistra.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of VST stock opened at $22.59 on Monday. Vistra has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.35%.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 72,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

