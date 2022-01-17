Beefy.Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.99 or 0.00208829 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00044989 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.40 or 0.00442132 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00075637 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00012780 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

