WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,442,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.77% of WEC Energy Group worth $215,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $96.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.87. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

