William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 215.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 879,754 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $58,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $95,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $51.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $51.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.37.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $147,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

