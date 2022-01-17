Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,283 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 48.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $215.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $115.14 and a 52-week high of $216.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.06. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.