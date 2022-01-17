Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Takes $413,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.24, for a total value of $13,659,666.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.46, for a total transaction of $21,165,177.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,152,392 shares of company stock valued at $749,422,907. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $289.59 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $347.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.42.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.03.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.